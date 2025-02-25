SPS Commerce, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$201.23’, now 45.8% Upside Potential

SPS Commerce, Inc. with ticker code (SPSC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $245.00 and $175.00 with the average share target price sitting at $201.23. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $138.05 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 45.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and the 200 day MA is $188.62. The company has a market capitalization of 5.16B. The current share price for the company is: $136.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,519,353,552 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 66.94, revenue per share of $17.10 and a 5.99% return on assets.

SPS Commerce, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management services that supports retailers, grocers, distributors, suppliers and logistics firms to communicate and collaborate by simplifying how they manage and share item, order and sales data across omnichannel retail channels. The Company’s SPS Commerce cloud-based Platform offers a range of services, including Fulfillment, Analytics, and Other supply chain management products. The Fulfillment product is a full-service electronic data interchange (EDI) solution where companies can use it as a single system to manage orders and logistics from all sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces. The Analytics solution consists of data analytics applications that enable its customers to improve their visibility across their supply chains through analytics capabilities. The Company also provides several complimentary products, such as its assortment product and its community product.