Spirent Communications Plc 11.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Spirent Communications Plc with ticker (LON:SPT) now has a potential upside of 11.2% according to Canaccord Genuity.



SPT.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 199 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Spirent Communications Plc share price of 179 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 11.2%. Trading has ranged between 102 (52 week low) and 205 (52 week high) with an average of 1,193,255 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,030,256,112.



Spirent Communications plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity and positioning. The Company provides products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of technologies, including fifth generation (5G), SD-WAN, Cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. It helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of connected devices and technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security. Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions, which provide end-to-end visibility, actionable insights and automated troubleshooting to radically simplify turn-up and assurance of 5G networks and services, reducing time and cost. Networks & Security segment develops test methodologies, tools and services for virtualized networks, cloud infrastructure and proactive security validation.







