South Africa secures $12 billion US gas and trade pact

South Africa is poised to transform its energy landscape and trade relations through a landmark proposal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. This strategic move not only aims to diversify the nation’s energy sources but also to secure favourable trade terms amidst evolving global economic dynamics.

In a significant development, South Africa has proposed a ten-year agreement to import between 75 to 100 million cubic metres of LNG annually from the United States. This deal, valued at approximately $1 billion per year, is designed to bolster South Africa’s energy security and reduce its reliance on coal, aligning with global trends towards cleaner energy sources. The proposal was presented during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to the White House, marking a pivotal moment in US-South Africa relations.

Beyond energy imports, the proposed agreement encompasses substantial trade concessions. South Africa seeks duty-free access to the US market for 40,000 vehicles annually, along with significant quotas for steel and aluminium exports. These measures are anticipated to generate between $900 million to $1.2 billion in trade per annum, potentially reaching up to $12 billion over the decade. Such concessions are particularly crucial as South Africa navigates the challenges posed by the expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the imposition of new US tariffs .

The deal also includes provisions for US investment in South Africa’s gas infrastructure, including technologies like fracking. This collaboration is expected to enhance domestic gas production capabilities, further supporting the nation’s transition towards a more sustainable energy mix. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, highlighted that this partnership would not replace existing gas suppliers but rather complement them, ensuring a more robust and diversified energy portfolio .

From an investment perspective, this proposed deal signals a proactive approach by South Africa to strengthen its economic ties with the United States, its second-largest trading partner. By securing favourable trade terms and investing in critical infrastructure, South Africa aims to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage. For investors, this development presents opportunities in sectors such as energy, automotive manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

South Africa’s proposed LNG deal with the United States represents a strategic initiative to diversify its energy sources, secure favourable trade terms, and stimulate economic growth. By aligning its energy and trade policies with global trends, South Africa is positioning itself as a forward-thinking economy ready to embrace the opportunities of the future.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.