Smith & Nephew to host Capital Markets Days in London and New York

Smith & Nephew Plc (LON:SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, has announced that it will host Capital Markets Days for institutional investors and financial analysts in London and New York on Monday 8 and Thursday 11 December 2025 respectively.

​The London event will introduce Smith+Nephew’s new strategy following the conclusion of the 12-Point Plan, including mid-term priorities and financial goals. This will be held at The Royal College of Surgeons from 1pm to 5pm GMT / 8am to 12pm EST on 8 December.

​The New York event will provide greater detail on Smith & Nephew’s innovative portfolio that will drive the next phase of growth, with insight from Smith+Nephew customers and Key Opinion Leaders. This event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange from 2pm to 6pm GMT / 9am to 1pm EST on 11 December.

​Both events will be led by Chief Executive Officer Deepak Nath, accompanied by Chief Financial Officer John Rogers and members of the Executive Committee. Further information will be provided in due course, and participants are encouraged to attend both events, either in person or virtually.

​In person attendance at these events requires pre-registration. Investors and analysts should register via Smith+Nephew’s website at https://www.smith-nephew.com/en/about-us/investors.

​The sessions will also be webcast and the presentations made available via the website.