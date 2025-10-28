Six new wells signal fresh intent from Pharos Energy in Vietnam

A six‑well campaign is now underway in Vietnam as Pharos Energy pushes ahead with a focused programme across two of its existing producing fields. The initiative covers three infill wells and one appraisal well in the Te Giac Trang (TGT) Field, alongside an infill and an appraisal well in the Ca Ngu Vang (CNV) Field. These are targeted moves in fields where infrastructure is in place, and tie-ins can happen swiftly.

The first well, an infill on the H1 fault block at TGT, began drilling in mid-October. The plan then moves westwards within the same field, with the TGT‑18X appraisal well designed to test untapped potential. Meanwhile, CNV activity is set to follow a similar track, beginning with an infill and shifting to a northern appraisal well that could expand the mapped production envelope.

The dual‑rig approach, running parallel operations in both fields, accelerates delivery without materially increasing complexity. Timelines are staggered, with TGT and CNV drilling expected to stretch into 2026, giving a clear medium‑term production lever if results are favourable.

