Simon Dingemans joins Vodafone board as non-executive director

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has announced that Simon Dingemans will be appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2025 and join the Audit & Risk Committee. Simon will stand for election by shareholders for the first time at Vodafone’s 2025 Annual General Meeting. Simon is an experienced leader and former chief financial officer with a varied career combining both operational and financial roles.

Vodafone’s Chairman, Jean-François van Boxmeer said: “I am delighted to welcome Simon to Vodafone’s Board. He is a highly regarded business leader with extensive financial, operational and strategic experience. Simon’s expertise will be a valuable addition to the Board as we continue to drive the execution of Vodafone’s strategy to achieve our commercial priorities and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.” Simon commented: “I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Vodafone, and I look forward to working with Jean-Francois and the other directors to support Margherita and the executive team in driving the strategy forward.”

Simon Dingemans

From 2011 to 2019, Simon was Group CFO of GSK plc, the global healthcare group, where he played a key role in delivering extensive transformation and restructuring efforts to improve performance and re-shape the organisation into two distinct biopharma and consumer health care businesses. As Group CFO, he led GSK’s Finance and Global business services organisations, including technology, real estate and procurement as well as driving a number of operational efficiency programmes that contributed over £7 billion in cost savings alongside significant simplification of GSK’s business.

Prior to GSK, Simon worked in investment banking for over 25 years at SG Warburg and then Goldman Sachs, where he was a Partner and Head of UK investment banking as well as a leader in the European Mergers business. Simon also previously served as Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council.

Simon currently serves as Chair of Genomics, a pioneering healthcare company, and as a non-executive director of WPP plc, the FTSE 100 global creative transformation company, where he is a member of the audit committee. Simon is also the independent Chair of Calastone, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group. Calastone is the largest global funds network, connecting the world’s leading financial institutions.