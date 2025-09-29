Follow us on:

Signs of a subtle shift in China’s market mood

Fidelity China Special Situations

A few steps into this rally, a mood change seems under way: investors are sensing that Beijing may be seeking to recalibrate the rules of the game, not merely provide liquidity. The rally in Chinese stocks in recent days has not been about indiscriminate optimism but more about a perceived rewrite of incentives, from scale and volume toward sustainability and disciplined profit-making.

The headline move was Beijing pushing back against cutthroat competition in sectors such as new energy and solar, effectively discouraging price wars that erode margins. The state’s message: relentless volume competition is no longer the cornerstone of success.

China’s industrial profits jumped some 20% year-on-year in August, helping to snap a long losing streak. The Hang Seng index rallied more strongly than mainland peers as confidence in stimulus and credit easing grew.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

