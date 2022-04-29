Twitter
Serinus Energy awards under long-term incentive plan

Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX, WSE:SEN) has announced that on 29th April 2022, the Remuneration Committee has determined that under the terms of the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan it has granted its Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities the following nil-cost share awards over ordinary shares of £0.0169 each in the Company under the LTIP. The number of shares under such awards is calculated based on a percentage of salary and priced using the volume Weighted Average Price of the shares as traded on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange for the five trading days to 31 March 2022.  The grants have no vesting conditions. The awards granted are shown in the table below.

PDMRsPositionNo. of LTIP awards granted
Jeffrey AuldChief Executive Officer             3,563,548
Andrew FaircloughChief Financial Officer             2,036,313

About Serinus

Serinus Energy is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

