Serinus Energy appoints Mr. Stuart Morrison as Chief Operating Officer

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX), has announced the appointment of Mr. Stuart Morrison as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Mr. Morrison has over 34 years of oil and gas industry operational experience in numerous senior management roles. Early in his career he worked as a Petroleum and Reservoir Engineer with BP Research, British Gas, Sun Oil and Oryx Energy UK prior to joining Premier Oil in 1997. At Premier, Mr. Morrison assumed a variety of technical and management positions such as Chief Petroleum Engineer, Business Development Manager and Exploration Manager in corporate roles and business units such as the Middle East and Falkland Islands. In these roles, Mr. Morrison has accumulated an abundance of experience in oil and gas exploration and development, including leading many successful projects. Mr. Morrison has a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Engineering Degree in Petroleum Engineering, both from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh.

The Board of Directors and the Management of the Company are very pleased to welcome Mr. Morrison to the Serinus Energy team and believe that his wealth of knowledge and experience will significantly contribute to the success and growth of the Company going forward.