Serco Group plc 47.4% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Broker Ratings

Serco Group plc with ticker (LON:SRP) now has a potential upside of 47.4% according to Citigroup.



Citigroup set a target price of 230 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Serco Group plc share price of 156 GBX at opening today (30/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 47.4%. Trading has ranged between 142 (52 week low) and 199 (52 week high) with an average of 4,641,644 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,771,438,952.

Serco Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of public services. The Company is specializes in the delivery of essential public services, with people working in defense, transport, justice, immigration, healthcare and other citizen services. The Company’s operating segments include UK & Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East and Corporate. Its UK & Europe segment offers services for sectors, including Citizen services, defense, health & other facilities management, justice & immigration and transport delivered to UK government, UK devolved authorities and other public sector customers in the UK and Europe. Americas segment offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense and transport delivered to US federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments and the Canadian government. Middle East segment offers services for sectors, including citizen services, defense, health & other facilities management and Transport in the Middle East region.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

