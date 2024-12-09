Follow us on:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund appoints Paul Le Page as Senior Independent NED

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) has announced that Paul Le Page has been appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from today, in addition to his roles as Chair of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee and Management Engagement Committee.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

