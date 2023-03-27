Seagate Technology Holdings PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC with ticker code (STX) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 82 and 35 calculating the average target price we see $67.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $61.60 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is $64.93 and the 200 day moving average is $64.01. The market cap for the company is $12,728m. Company Website: https://www.seagate.com

The potential market cap would be $13,912m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.55% with the ex dividend date set at 21-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.7, revenue per share of 44.22 and a 5.99% return on assets.