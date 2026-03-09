Scotch Corner Designer Village sets out market ambitions with proposed AQSE float

Plans to bring Scotch Corner Designer Village to the public markets have formally moved forward, marking a pivotal stage in the development of the North Yorkshire retail scheme. The company behind the outlet destination is seeking to raise approximately £25.5 million as part of a proposed flotation on the AQSE Growth Market, positioning the business at a crucial juncture between construction delivery and long term operational performance.

Located at the well known crossroads linking key northern transport routes, the designer outlet has been conceived as a regional retail and leisure destination intended to capture both passing traffic and planned visits. The fundraising is designed to strengthen the balance sheet, support ongoing capital requirements and provide additional working capital as the scheme transitions from development to stabilised trading.

The capital raise is expected to underpin the next phase of execution, including final tenant fit outs, marketing initiatives and operational optimisation. Management has framed the float as a means of enhancing corporate profile, broadening access to capital and providing a transparent valuation benchmark.

