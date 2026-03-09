Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Scotch Corner Designer Village sets out market ambitions with proposed AQSE float

Scotch Corner Designer Village

Plans to bring Scotch Corner Designer Village to the public markets have formally moved forward, marking a pivotal stage in the development of the North Yorkshire retail scheme. The company behind the outlet destination is seeking to raise approximately £25.5 million as part of a proposed flotation on the AQSE Growth Market, positioning the business at a crucial juncture between construction delivery and long term operational performance.

Located at the well known crossroads linking key northern transport routes, the designer outlet has been conceived as a regional retail and leisure destination intended to capture both passing traffic and planned visits. The fundraising is designed to strengthen the balance sheet, support ongoing capital requirements and provide additional working capital as the scheme transitions from development to stabilised trading.

The capital raise is expected to underpin the next phase of execution, including final tenant fit outs, marketing initiatives and operational optimisation. Management has framed the float as a means of enhancing corporate profile, broadening access to capital and providing a transparent valuation benchmark.

Scotch Corner Designer Village brings together an unrivalled array of leisure and outlet shopping. Bringing together some of the finest brands from Yorkshire, the UK and the rest of the world.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Scotch Corner Designer Village

Scotch Corner Designer Village sets out market ambitions with proposed AQSE float

A North Yorkshire outlet developer is seeking £25.5 million through an AQSE listing to support its next phase of growth and operations.
Scotch Corner Designer Village

Scotch Corner Designer Village IPO to raise £25.5 million

Scotch Corner Designer Village is progressing to an Aquis listing, seeking £25.5m of new equity to advance construction. The 50-acre outlet and leisure scheme is backed by secured senior debt, is substantially pre-let, and is expected to complete in 2027.

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple