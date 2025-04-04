Science Group increases its shareholding in Ricardo Plc

Science Group Plc (LON:SAG) has further increased its shareholding in Ricardo plc to 11,875,242 shares, equivalent to approximately 19.09% of the voting rights. The average cost (including fees) is 235 pence per share. Science Group may or may not increase its shareholding in Ricardo.

Science Group is the second largest shareholder in Ricardo. Science Group’s position has been set out in the following announcements:

Science Group notes that Ricardo has not yet responded in a substantive manner to the corporate and operational matters raised in those announcements.

