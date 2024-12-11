RS Group PLC 10.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

RS Group PLC with ticker (LON:RS1) now has a potential upside of 10.6% according to JP Morgan.



RS1.L



JP Morgan set a target price of 780 GBX for the company, which when compared to the RS Group PLC share price of 705 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 10.6%. Trading has ranged between 681 (52 week low) and 1,135 (52 week high) with an average of 754,353 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,425,007,000.



RS Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. The Company’s segments include EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific. It stocks more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers, and provides a range of product and service solutions to customers. Its product solutions include automation and control; mechanical and fluid power; electronics; maintenance, and safety and protection. Its service solutions include design solutions, customer order solutions, procurement solutions, inventory solutions, maintenance solutions, safety solutions, integrated supply solutions and ESG solutions. RS PRO is its own-brand product range. Its OKdo brand is a technology solutions business focused on single-board computing (SBC), Internet of Things (IoT) and education. Better World is its sustainable product range.







