Royal Gold, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 15.8% Upside Potential

Royal Gold, Inc. with ticker code (RGLD) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $140.00 and has a mean target at $169.36. Now with the previous closing price of $146.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $145.52 and the 200 day moving average is $131.08. The market capitalization for the company is 9.69B. The stock price is currently at: $147.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,219,046,886 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.55%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 33.79, revenue per share of $9.84 and a 7.44% return on assets.

Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns royalty interests on approximately 32 production stage properties, 18 development stage properties and on approximately 123 exploration stage properties. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. The Company’s principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo.