Royal Gold, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.27’, now 27.2% Upside Potential

Royal Gold, Inc. with ticker code (RGLD) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $140.00 calculating the average target share price we see $170.27. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $133.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $146.49 while the 200 day moving average is $133.75. The market cap for the company is 8.75B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $133.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,132,159,559 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.55%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.51, revenue per share of $9.84 and a 7.44% return on assets.

Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns royalty interests on approximately 32 production stage properties, 18 development stage properties and on approximately 123 exploration stage properties. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. The Company’s principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito and Pueblo Viejo.