Roper Technologies – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Roper Technologies with ticker code (ROP) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 550 and 468 and has a mean target at $503.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $425.05 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $430.52 and the 200 day moving average is $414.41. The market cap for the company is $45,641m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ropertech.com

The potential market cap would be $54,011m based on the market consensus.

Roper Technologies designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations. It also provides cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software; electronic marketplace; visual effects and 3D content software; wireless sensor network and solutions; cloud-based software for the life insurance and financial services industries; supply chain software; health care service and software; RFID card readers; data analytics and information; and pharmacy software solutions. In addition, the company offers ultrasound accessories; dispensers and metering pumps; automated surgical scrub and linen dispensing equipment; water meters; optical and electromagnetic measurement systems; and medical devices. It distributes and sells its products through direct sales, manufacturers’ representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries and changed its name to Roper Technologies in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.64% with the ex dividend date set at 5-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 46.09, revenue per share of 50.73 and a 3.76% return on assets.