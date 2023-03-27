Robert Half International Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Robert Half International Inc. with ticker code (RHI) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 60 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $73.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $74.06 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $80.13 while the 200 day moving average is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8,045m. Visit the company website at: https://www.roberthalf.com

The potential market cap would be $7,984m based on the market consensus.

Robert Half International Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk and compliance consulting, digital transformation, legal consulting, and business performance improvement. The company offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. Robert Half International Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.59% with the ex dividend date set at 23-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.29, revenue per share of 66.89 and a 20.6% return on assets.