Robert Half Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -.5% Downside Potential

Robert Half Inc. which can be found using ticker (RHI) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $90.00 and $53.00 with the average target price sitting at $70.10. Given that the stocks previous close was at $70.46 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $72.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to $68.19. The market cap for the company is 7.07B. Currently the stock stands at: $68.51 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,037,311,772 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.91, revenue per share of $56.96 and a 5.08% return on assets.

Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized talent solutions and business consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company’s segments include contract talent solutions, permanent placement talent solutions, and Protiviti. The contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments provide specialized engagement professionals and full-time personnel, respectively, for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative, and customer support roles. The Protiviti segment provides business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. Its marketing and creative includes the provision of creative professionals in the areas of creative, digital, marketing, advertising, and public relations.