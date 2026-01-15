Follow us on:

Apprenticeship Assessment: What awarding organisations must now deliver

RM plc

Awarding organisations are being required to adapt quickly as new government reforms reshape how apprenticeships are assessed. The reforms aim to simplify the system, shifting away from rigid final assessments towards more flexible, ongoing methods that better reflect how skills are built and applied in the workplace.

Under the new model, assessments no longer need to be concentrated at the end of an apprenticeship. Instead, they can be integrated throughout the training period, provided they meet strict standards of validity and employer relevance. This introduces opportunities for innovation, but it also increases the regulatory burden on awarding organisations. They are now expected to design all assessments themselves, ensure alignment with new, streamlined assessment plans, and maintain clear oversight of quality, even where delivery is delegated.

Regulators are placing particular emphasis on removing duplication, improving clarity, and ensuring that every assessment serves a clear purpose in demonstrating occupational competence. This means awarding organisations must take full ownership of assessment design and outcomes, with little room for error. Assessments must meet employer expectations while remaining consistent and manageable for providers and apprentices.

Technologies such as online platforms and e-marking are seen as key to delivering scalable, consistent assessment experiences while reducing administrative complexity. For awarding organisations, investing in digital infrastructure can improve marking accuracy, speed up delivery and safeguard against malpractice, factors that support both regulatory confidence and commercial competitiveness.

RM plc (LON:RM) is a global EdTech provider of learning and assessment solutions, supporting the full learning journey, from early years through to higher education and professional qualifications. 

