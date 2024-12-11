Rio Tinto plc 26.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Rio Tinto plc with ticker (LON:RIO) now has a potential upside of 26.7% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 6,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rio Tinto plc share price of 5,050 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 26.7%. Trading has ranged between 4,509 (52 week low) and 5,910 (52 week high) with an average of 2,364,445 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £85,597,771,120.



Rio Tinto plc is a United Kingdom-based mining and metals company. It operates in 35 countries and its portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminum and a range of other minerals and materials. Its segments include Iron Ore, Aluminum, Copper, and Minerals. Iron Ore segment includes iron ore mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. Its iron ore operations in the Pilbara comprise an integrated network of over 17 iron ore mines and four independent port terminals. Aluminum segment includes bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting and recycling. Copper segment includes mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, other by-products and licensing of extraction technologies. Minerals segment includes mining and processing of borates, titanium dioxide feedstock and iron concentrate and pellets from the iron ore company of Canada. It also includes diamond mining, sorting and marketing and development projects for battery materials, such as lithium.







