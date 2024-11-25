Follow us on:

Rio Tinto plc 24.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto plc with ticker (LON:RIO) now has a potential upside of 24.6% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 6,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rio Tinto plc share price of 4,976 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 24.6%. Trading has ranged between 4,509 (52 week low) and 5,910 (52 week high) with an average of 2,264,969 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £86,044,614,480.

Rio Tinto plc is a United Kingdom-based mining and metals company. The Company operates in 35 countries where it produces iron ore, copper, aluminum, critical minerals and other materials needed for the global energy transition. Its segments include Iron Ore, Aluminum, Copper, and Minerals. Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. Aluminum segment is engaged in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting. Copper segment is engaged in mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, other by-products and exploration activities which is the responsibility of the Copper product Company chief executive. Minerals segment includes businesses with products such as borates, titanium dioxide feedstock together with the iron ore company of Canada (iron ore mining and iron concentrate/pellet production). It also includes diamond mining, sorting and marketing and development projects for battery minerals, such as lithium.



