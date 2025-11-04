Follow us on:

Rethinking the Machinery Behind Movement

Time Finance

Understanding material handling equipment (MHE) opens a window into a critical, often overlooked component of industrial and logistics operations. These are the machines, tools and systems that enable businesses to move, store, control and protect materials across manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. Whether it’s a forklift lifting pallets or a conveyor system transporting goods through a production line, this equipment plays a vital role in keeping product flows smooth, reducing manual labour, and limiting loss or damage.

Breaking it down to four principal categories clarifies how MHE underpins operational efficiency. First there is storage and handling equipment: shelving, racks, bins, containers, pallets and skids that allow goods to be organised, accessed and transported internally. Next come industrial trucks: forklifts, pallet jacks, order‑pickers and hand trucks that shift loads within a facility, improving workflow, reducing physical labour and enhancing safety.

Then there is bulk material handling equipment: conveyor belts, grain elevators, stackers and reclaimers designed for large‑volume movement of loose materials in industries such as agriculture, mining and construction. Finally, engineered systems comprise tailored and often automated solutions: automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), palletisers and sortation systems that represent the higher end of automation and precision in material handling.

On the financing side, the upfront cost of material handling equipment can be substantial. This means firms may opt for asset‑finance solutions to spread out the investment, preserve working capital and maintain flexibility.

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) is an AIM-listed business specialising in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions to UK businesses seeking to access the finance they need to realise their growth plans. Time Finance can fund businesses or arrange funding with their trusted partners through Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, Vehicle Finance or Asset Based Lending.

