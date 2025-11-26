RentGuarantor Partners with Winkworth Franchises to Expand Reach in UK Rental Market

RentGuarantor Holdings PLC (LON:RGG), a provider of rent guarantee services to prospective tenants across the socio-economic spectrum wishing to rent property in the UK1 private rental sector, has announced that it has commenced working with franchised branches of Winkworth Estate & Letting Agents, part of Winkworth PLC, as a Preferred Supplier.

As a Preferred Supplier, individual franchised branches of Winkworth Estate & Letting Agents will have the option of introducing the RentGuarantor service to their tenants, as required. Participation will be at the discretion of each franchised branch that elects to utilise the Company’s service.

Founded in 1835 in London, Winkworth is one of the UK’s oldest and most respected estate agency brands, with a nationally recognised, franchised network of over 100 offices.

Paul Foy, CEO of RentGuarantor, commented: “I’m delighted to be working with various franchised branches of Winkworth as a Preferred Supplier. Our association with companies such as Winkworth, which has remained relevant and trusted through nearly two centuries in the property industry, serves as a reinforcement of our sector-leading position as a professional guarantor provider – a position which we see becoming increasingly prevalent as the Renters’ Rights Act is enforced.”

About RentGuarantor

RentGuarantor provides a rent guarantee service to tenants wishing to rent property in the UK1 (currently excluding Northern Ireland) from the Private Rental Sector (“PRS”). It is an online service where applications are managed on a secure and bespoke digital platform designed and built by the Company. The goal is to make the process as simple as possible, with applications only taking a few minutes and RentGuarantor seeking to complete the application on the same day.

