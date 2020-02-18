Renewables Infrastructure Group appoint Tove Feld as non-executive director

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG), the listed UK investment company managed by InfraRed and RES, has today announced the appointment of Tove Feld as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 March 2020. This appointment has been made following a comprehensive search carried out by a third-party recruitment consultant.

Ms Feld is a Danish national and has more than 25 years’ experience in the renewables sector, with a focus on offshore wind. Her previous roles include the Chief Technical Officer at DONG Energy Wind Power (now Orsted) where she had a prominent role in preparing the company for IPO, as well Head of Engineering Solutions for Offshore Wind at Siemens Wind Power. Ms Feld also currently serves on the Board of Representatives of The Danish Technical University, and on the Boards of FORCE Technology, a leading technological service company, and CEKO Sensors ApS, an industrial monitoring and optimisation sensor technology business.

Ms Feld has a Ph.D from Aalborg University (Denmark) and Executive MBA from IMD (Switzerland).

Helen Mahy, Chairman of The Renewables Infrastructure Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Tove to the Board. She has had a distinguished career working at some of the leading names in the renewables sector and brings a wealth of knowledge that will be invaluable for TRIG. Tove’s background compliments the existing Board’s skills well and increases its expertise in Europe. The expanded Board is well placed to provide strong oversight as TRIG continues to go from strength to strength.”