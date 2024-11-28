Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$1,078.11’, now 43.2% Upside Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with ticker code (REGN) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $1,230.00 and $800.00 and has a mean share price target at $1,078.11. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $753.03 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 43.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $921.43 and the 200 day MA is $998.69. The market capitalization for the company is 82.95B. The stock price is currently at: $754.87 USD

The potential market cap would be $118,762,953,382 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.66, revenue per share of $128.69 and a 7.41% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion.