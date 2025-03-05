Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$926.66’, now 35.3% Upside Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which can be found using ticker (REGN) now have 25 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $1,152.00 and $575.00 with the average share target price sitting at $926.66. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $684.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The day 50 moving average is $699.19 while the 200 day moving average is $925.36. The market cap for the company is 73.85B. Currently the stock stands at: $675.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $99,919,775,970 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.6, revenue per share of $131.62 and a 7.31% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. The Company also provides Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi experience management solutions.