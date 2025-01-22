Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 47.5% Upside Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with ticker code (REGN) now have 25 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $1,230.00 and $565.00 with the average target price sitting at $1,005.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at $681.58 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 47.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $743.42 and the 200 day moving average is $958.08. The market cap for the company is 75.58B. The current share price for the company is: $687.80 USD

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.01, revenue per share of $128.69 and a 7.41% return on assets.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion.