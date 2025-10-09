Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Commercial real estate begins its pivot

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Over the past year, many investors held their breath as tightening financial conditions squeezed deal flows. In recent months one key signal has shifted: transaction activity and certain property metrics are showing tentative signs of improvement, suggesting parts of the market may be waking from dormancy. For example, a recent report noted that one indicator finally ‘ticked up’ after months of stagnation, hinting that demand may re-enter the CRE space.

More than half of surveyed owners report significant loan maturities looming in the next year, and many are turning to alternative debt, private credit, equity, or structured finance, to navigate around constrained traditional banking avenues. Meanwhile, underwriting assumptions are being reset: exit yields are being repriced, stress tests are harsher, and capital structures more conservative.

Where opportunities are emerging, they tend to cluster in asset types with structural tailwinds, data centres, logistics, life sciences, housing, and other ‘operational real assets’ that provide income stability and relevance in a digitising economy.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments extends share buybacks up to £10 million

Real Estate Credit Investments has extended its share buyback programme to 31 March 2026 with a limit of up to £10 million. Since the launch of its first programme in 2023, the Company has repurchased over 7.6 million shares for £9.4 million.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments maintains quarterly 3p dividend for 8 years (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments has declared a first interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 March 2026, payable on 17 October 2025 to shareholders on the register as of 26 September 2025.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: What RECI brings to investors

Real Estate Credit Investments offers a near 10% dividend yield backed by recurring interest income, with a track record of stability through various market cycles.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

9.6% dividend yield: RECI is one of the UK top dividend stocks

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a dividend yield of 9.6% in its August 2025 factsheet, with a diversified portfolio of 23 investments valued at £307.9m. The company committed £17.1m during the month to support the lease-up of a Canary Wharf office building, while net effective leverage stood at 34.7%
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers £34.5m loan repayments and stable NAV

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a NAV of 143.7p per share as at 31 July 2025, with a diversified portfolio of 22 investments valued at £301.2m. During the month, two senior loans repaid in full, realising gross proceeds of £34.5m at unlevered IRRs of 8.1% and 9.3%
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments posts 2025 AGM circular

Real Estate Credit Investments has issued its 2025 AGM circular and proxy form to shareholders. The meeting will take place on 17 September 2025 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, with documents available via the National Storage Mechanism.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple