Realty Income Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 13.6% Upside Potential

Realty Income Corporation which can be found using ticker (O) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 74 and 65 and has a mean target at $70.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $62.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $64.76 while the 200 day moving average is $65.40. The market capitalization for the company is $41,355m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.realtyincome.com

The potential market cap would be $46,995m based on the market consensus.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.89% with the ex dividend date set at 31-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 44.09, revenue per share of 5.46 and a 1.75% return on assets.