Rank Group appoints Cliff Baty as interim CFO

Rank Group

Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) has announced that Cliff Baty has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective from 23 February 2026. Cliff will join the Group’s Executive Committee.

Cliff is a highly experienced CFO with deep expertise in strategic and financial planning, investor relations, financial controls, international business operations, and stakeholder management, built across listed leisure and gaming businesses.

Cliff was appointed CFO of Manchester United plc in 2016, a position which he held for over 8 years, until 2024. Prior to that he was CFO of Sportech plc from 2013 to 2016, an appointment which followed an 8 year period as Financial Director of Ladbrokes plc.

The Rank Group to re-open its Mecca bingo clubs from 4th July

