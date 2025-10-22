Rank Group hosts Capital Markets Event to outline Grosvenor growth plans

Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) is today hosting a Capital Markets Event for institutional investors and analysts at 10:00am (BST) at its newly refurbished Victoria Casino, 150-162 Edgware Road, London, W2 2DT.

The event will also be available virtually at the following link: https://brrmedia.news/RNK_CMD25

The event will be hosted by Rank’s management team and will consist of presentations from a range of speakers from across the Grosvenor Casinos business. They will provide insight into the Grosvenor business, set within the context of the Group’s strategy, and will include details relating to the land-based casino reforms which passed into law in July 2025.

The presentations will also detail Grosvenor’s updated medium-term ambition to:

· Deliver weekly Net Gaming Revenue greater than £9.5m (2024/25 weekly NGR: £7.3m)

· Increase operating profit margin by at least 500 basis points from an underlying LFL operating margin for Grosvenor of 8.5% (2024/25)

The presentations will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions of the presenters and the wider management team.

The presentation materials will be available on Rank Group’s corporate website following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed at: https://www.rank.com