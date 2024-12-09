QuidelOrtho Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 37.0% Upside Potential

QuidelOrtho Corporation with ticker code (QDEL) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $64.00 and $38.00 calculating the mean target price we have $51.50. Now with the previous closing price of $37.60 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $40.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to $41.30. The market cap for the company is 2.57B. Currently the stock stands at: $38.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $3,518,992,633 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $42.04 and a 1.04% return on assets.

QuidelOrtho Corporation is a vitro diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced technologies in diagnostic testing. Its capabilities include immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine. The Company’s business units include Labs, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, and Transfusion Medicine. Its Labs business unit includes Virology, Specialty Products, Specialty Products, Immunodiagnostics, VITROS Platform, XT Platform, VITROS XT Platform, and VITROS Automation Solutions. Its Molecular Diagnostics business includes Lyra, Solana, and Savanna. It provides diagnostic testing solutions under various brand names, including AdenoPlus, BIOVUE, D, ELVIRA, ELVIS, FastPoint, FreshCells, InflammaDry, Lyra, MicroVue, Ortho, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Ortho Vision, Quidel, QuickVue, QuickVue+, QVue, ReadyCells, Savanna, Sofia, Solana, Thyretain, Triage, Virena, and Vitros.