PZ Cussons plc 51.3% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

PZ Cussons plc with ticker (LON:PZC) now has a potential upside of 51.3% according to Deutsche.



PZC.L



Deutsche set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the PZ Cussons plc share price of 79 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 51.3%. Trading has ranged between 75 (52 week low) and 159 (52 week high) with an average of 590,077 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £350,297,913.



PZ Cussons plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the consumer goods business. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the manufacture and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads and nutritional products. Its Europe & the Americas and Asia Pacific segments are engaged in the sale of hygiene, beauty, and baby products. Its Africa segment is engaged in the sale of hygiene, beauty, and baby products as well as electrical products. Its Central segment comprises the activities of its in-house fragrance business. Its hygiene brands include Joy, Carex, Imperial Leather, Original Source, Premier Cool, Haier Thermocool, Morning Fresh, and others. Its beauty brands include St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, and Venus for You. The Company’s baby brands are Rafferty’s Garden, Childs Farm, Cussons Baby, and Cussons Kids.







