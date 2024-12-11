Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

PZ Cussons plc 37.0% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

PZ Cussons plc with ticker (LON:PZC) now has a potential upside of 37.0% according to Deutsche.

PZC.L

Deutsche set a target price of 120 GBX for the company, which when compared to the PZ Cussons plc share price of 88 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 37.0%. Trading has ranged between 75 (52 week low) and 159 (52 week high) with an average of 620,687 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £371,275,756.

PZ Cussons plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the consumer goods business. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the manufacture and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads and nutritional products. Its Europe & the Americas and Asia Pacific segments are engaged in the sale of hygiene, beauty, and baby products. Its Africa segment is engaged in the sale of hygiene, beauty, and baby products as well as electrical products. Its Central segment comprises the activities of its in-house fragrance business. Its hygiene brands include Joy, Carex, Imperial Leather, Original Source, Premier Cool, Haier Thermocool, Morning Fresh, and others. Its beauty brands include St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, and Venus for You. The Company’s baby brands are Rafferty’s Garden, Childs Farm, Cussons Baby, and Cussons Kids.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    PZ Cussons plc 51.3% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    PZ Cussons plc 29.0% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    PZ Cussons plc 26.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    PZ Cussons plc 29.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    Broker Ratings

    PZ Cussons plc 23.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

    PZ Cussons

    PZ Cussons 2024 interim results impacted by Naira devaluation

    PZ Cussons plc has announced its 2024 interim results. The devaluation of the Nigerian Naira impacted their financials, but they remain confident in their long-term potential.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.