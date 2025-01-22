Follow us on:

Procore Technologies, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 10.4% Upside Potential

Procore Technologies, Inc. with ticker code (PCOR) have now 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $105.00 and $60.00 and has a mean target at $85.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $76.98 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 10.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $76.71 while the 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of 11.67B. Currently the stock stands at: $78.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,884,763,874 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $7.59 and a -3.26% return on assets.

Procore Technologies, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based construction management software. The Company is focused on the construction, connecting and allows the industry’s stakeholders, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate from any location, on any Internet-connected device. The Company’s product categories include Preconstruction, Project Execution, Workforce Management, Financial Management, and Construction Intelligence. The Company’s platform is modernizing and digitizing construction management by enabling real-time access to critical project information, simplifying complex workflows, and facilitating communication among stakeholders. Its open application programming interfaces (APIs) and application marketplace allow customers to integrate its products with their internal systems and approximately 400 integrations, including accounting, document management, and scheduling software.

