Private credit’s rising appeal

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Non-public debt is increasingly viewed not just as an alternative but as a core component in many portfolios. One reason is that investors are seeking higher income streams amid low interest rate environments. These debt instruments often deliver steady cash flows, and because they’re not marked daily on the public markets, they tend to show less short-term volatility. That makes them attractive to those who want more predictable returns without constant monitoring.

Another driver is the retreat of traditional lenders from certain market segments. As banks pull back, especially in the mid-market space, non-bank debt providers have stepped in to fill the financing gaps.

Investors are also attracted to the different sub-types of non-public credit. Mezzanine debt, asset-backed lending, real estate debt, venture debt and distressed or special situation credit are all growing in interest. Diversification across those strategies allows for balance between risk and return: some strategies are higher risk but potential higher reward, others more stable and income-oriented. Forecasts suggest returns in many non-public credit strategies could rise significantly over coming years compared with their historical norms.

Turning to commercial real estate, several trends are influencing where and how capital is being allocated. First, flexibility is increasingly prized: investors favour properties that can adapt to changing uses or demands, e.g. mixed-use spaces or buildings that can be repurposed. Second, location has shifted in emphasis, rather than only prestige central areas, there is growing interest in outskirts or suburban locations where space is more abundant and cost pressures lower. Third, sustainability matters more than ever: energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and green building certifications are becoming important not just for regulatory compliance but for tenant demand and long-term costs.

Further, the financial side of real estate is evolving: financing structures are being reworked, with more joint ventures, creative debt financing, and risk-sharing between stakeholders. Operational efficiency, in terms of maintenance, tech integration, and cost control, is gaining focus.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers £34.5m loan repayments and stable NAV

Real Estate Credit Investments posted a NAV of 143.7p per share as at 31 July 2025, with a diversified portfolio of 22 investments valued at £301.2m. During the month, two senior loans repaid in full, realising gross proceeds of £34.5m at unlevered IRRs of 8.1% and 9.3%
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments posts 2025 AGM circular

Real Estate Credit Investments has issued its 2025 AGM circular and proxy form to shareholders. The meeting will take place on 17 September 2025 at East Wing, Trafalgar Court, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, with documents available via the National Storage Mechanism.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments Investor Day, 8 September 2025

The event will cover an overview of Cheyne Real Estate, UK and European real estate lending challenges and opportunities, RECI’s current portfolio and outlook, and portfolio case studies.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments portfolio valued at £309.1m in June 2025

As at 30 June 2025, RECI held a diversified portfolio valued at £309.1m, with available cash of £16.6m and net effective leverage of 24.3%. NAV per share rose from 145.6p to 146.6p.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers 7.7% NAV return, 3p dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has reported a £22.8 million profit for the year ended 31 March 2025, with a 7.7% total NAV return and a maintained dividend of 12.0 pence per share. The Company continues to deliver stable income through a diversified real estate credit portfolio.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments reports NAV rise to 145.6p in May 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces its May 2025 Fact Sheet, detailing a £298m portfolio and a NAV increase to 145.6p.

