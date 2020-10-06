Polymetl International approves construction of the US$80 million Kutyn project

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved construction of the US$ 80 million Kutyn project.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

“After thorough evaluation the Board has concluded that Kutyn belongs in Polymetal’s asset portfolio. The key factors behind this decision are quick and capital-light path to significant free cash flows as well as potential for a long mine life as a part of the Albazino hub”, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Polymetal International.