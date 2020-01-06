Plus500 encouraged by second half momentum

Plus500 Ltd (LON: PLUS), a leading online service provider for trading Contracts for Difference internationally, has issued the following trading update for its financial year ended 31 December 2019.

The Group expects to report revenue and EBITDA for the year of approximately $354 million and approximately $190 million, respectively. The Board is pleased with this performance, reflecting a much improved second half compared to the first half.

Further detail of Plus500’s operational and financial performance, and outlook, will be provided in the Group’s preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, which will be issued on Wednesday, 12 February 2020.

Asaf Elimelech, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, commented: “We finished the year in good financial and operational shape following a period of change for the industry, which has provided a more certain regulatory outlook for Plus500. I am encouraged by the momentum we have shown in the second half, reflecting continued optimisation of our marketing spend, enhancements to our customer service, and improvements in our proprietary technology platform. Looking to 2020 we are confident of the prospects for the Group as we focus on further strengthening our customer offering and market positions.”