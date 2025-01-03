Pfizer Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 20.1% Upside Potential

Pfizer Inc. which can be found using ticker (PFE) now have 23 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $45.00 and $25.00 and has a mean target at $31.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $26.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of 150.80B. The current share price for the company is: $26.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $181,112,034,928 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.48, revenue per share of $10.49 and a 3.31% return on assets.

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company’s primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.