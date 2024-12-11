Follow us on:

Persimmon plc 18.7% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings
Persimmon plc with ticker (LON:PSN) now has a potential upside of 18.7% according to JP Morgan.

PSN.L

JP Morgan set a target price of 1,520 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Persimmon plc share price of 1,281 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 18.7%. Trading has ranged between 1,205 (52 week low) and 1,722 (52 week high) with an average of 1,316,807 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,126,841,580.

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based housebuilder serving local markets with 30 offices across the country and three off-site manufacturing facilities. The Company operates from 30 regional offices throughout the United Kingdom, trading under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, and Westbury Partnerships. The Company operates three off-site manufacturing facilities: Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. Its Persimmon Homes brand delivers a range of traditional family housing throughout the United Kingdom in places where customers wish to live and work. The Charles Church brand complements and differentiates itself from Persimmon by delivering higher-specification homes in locations across the United Kingdom. It builds homes under this brand tailored to local markets. Its Westbury Partnerships focuses on affordable social housing. The Space4 business operates an off-site manufacturing plant producing timber frames, insulated wall panels and roof cassettes.



    Persimmon Plc on track to grow completions to c.10,500, in-line with expectations

    Persimmon Plc reports strong business momentum with a target of 10,500 home completions for 2024, driven by robust sales and consistent growth.
    Persimmon Plc reports strong H1, FY completions expected at top end of guidance

    Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) reports strong H1 2024 results with a 5% rise in new home completions, robust revenue growth, and enhanced customer satisfaction.
    Persimmon Plc completions down on prior year, ahead of expectations

    Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) announces strong FY23 results with higher completions & industry-leading margins. CEO highlights market challenges & future strategy for sustainable growth.
    Persimmon trading statement shows completions ahead of expectations

