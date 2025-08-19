Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Stock Analysis: Navigating a 48.72% Potential Upside with Robust Dividends

Broker Ratings

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a staple in the healthcare sector, is making waves in the investor community with a noteworthy 48.72% potential upside, according to analyst ratings. As a leader in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry, Perrigo offers a diverse range of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions across the globe, focusing on both the Consumer Self-Care Americas and International segments. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and commands a market capitalization of $3.17 billion.

At a current share price of $23.03 and a 52-week range from $22.02 to $29.47, Perrigo’s stock is trading near its lower threshold, presenting an intriguing entry point for potential investors. This could be seen as a discount relative to the average analyst target price of $34.25, suggesting considerable growth potential.

One of the standout metrics for Perrigo is its impressive dividend yield of 5.04%, a significant draw for income-focused investors. However, the payout ratio of 10,950.00% raises eyebrows, suggesting that the company is distributing more in dividends than its earnings per share, which stands at -0.43. This discrepancy points to the company’s strategy of maintaining high shareholder returns despite current profitability challenges.

Perrigo’s valuation metrics reveal a Forward P/E ratio of 7.28, indicating that the market may be undervaluing its future earnings potential. The absence of a trailing P/E and PEG ratio reflects the company’s current earnings struggles, but the Forward P/E suggests optimism about future performance. Investors should note the negative revenue growth of -0.90% and a Return on Equity of -1.32%, which highlight the company’s ongoing operational challenges.

Despite these hurdles, Perrigo’s free cash flow of approximately $776 million provides a cushion against financial volatility and supports its dividend policy. No sell ratings from analysts, combined with three buy and two hold recommendations, further underscore a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the stock.

Technical indicators provide additional insights: the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $26.33 and $26.26, respectively, suggest the stock is trading below its longer-term trends, possibly indicating a buying opportunity. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 40.20 and MACD of -1.18 suggest the stock is in the oversold territory, potentially priming it for a rebound.

Perrigo’s comprehensive product portfolio, ranging from upper respiratory solutions to skin care and nutritional products, positions it well in a market driven by consumer health trends. The company’s brands, such as Mederma, Nasonex, and Prevacid24HR, are well-known, adding to its market strength.

While challenges remain, particularly in terms of profitability and revenue growth, Perrigo’s strong dividend yield, strategic market positioning, and significant potential upside make it a stock worth watching. Investors considering Perrigo should weigh the current financial metrics against the company’s robust market presence and future growth prospects.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple