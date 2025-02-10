Pensionbee Group PLC 40.9% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Pensionbee Group PLC with ticker (LON:PBEE) now has a potential upside of 40.9% according to Canaccord Genuity.



PBEE.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 217 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pensionbee Group PLC share price of 154 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 40.9%. Trading has ranged between 84 (52 week low) and 191 (52 week high) with an average of 126,192 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £364,171,831.



Pensionbee Group PLC is an online pension provider. The principal activity of the Company is that of a direct-to-consumer online pension provider. The Company’s technology platform allows customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from the age of 55. Its Customer Proposition combine and transfer their existing pensions into the PensionBee Personal Pension. The Company’s customers can make one-off or regular contributions to their PensionBee pension via easy bank transfer in under 60 seconds and also make use of its retirement calculator, which provides an estimate of retirement income based on a number of assumptions including the size of the pension plan, chosen retirement age and ongoing contributions, to plan ahead for their retirement.







