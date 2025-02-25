Paylocity Holding Corporation Share Price Target ‘$241.85’, now 16.8% Upside Potential

Paylocity Holding Corporation with ticker code (PCTY) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $270.00 and $200.00 and has a mean share price target at $241.85. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $207.11 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 16.8%. The day 50 moving average is $203.01 while the 200 day moving average is $173.35. The market capitalization for the company is 11.45B. The current share price for the company is: $204.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,367,435,277 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.89%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 52.66, revenue per share of $26.75 and a 3.53% return on assets.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. The Company’s services are provided in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The Company’s product suite comprises of payroll, human capital management, workforce management, talent management, benefits, employee experiences, implementation and training services, insights and recommendations and tax and regulatory services, that delivers a unified platform. Its cloud-based platform provides a unified suite of modules using a multi-tenant architecture. Its platform provides self-service functionality for employees and managers combined with integration across all its solutions. The Company’s platform also offers an automated data integration with third-party partner systems, which includes 401(k), benefits and insurance provider systems.