Paylocity Holding Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -2.7% Downside Potential

Paylocity Holding Corporation with ticker code (PCTY) now have 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $250.00 and $175.00 and has a mean target at $201.85. Now with the previous closing price of $207.54 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $183.90 and the 200 day MA is $163.13. The market cap for the company is 11.68B. Currently the stock stands at: $209.46 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,356,739,429 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.89%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 62.53, revenue per share of $25.80 and a 4.55% return on assets.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. The Company’s services are provided in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The Company’s product suite comprises of payroll, human capital management, workforce management, talent management, benefits, employee experiences, implementation and training services, insights and recommendations and tax and regulatory services, that delivers a unified platform. Its cloud-based platform provides a unified suite of modules using a multi-tenant architecture. Its platform provides self-service functionality for employees and managers combined with integration across all its solutions. The Company’s platform also offers an automated data integration with third-party partner systems, which includes 401(k), benefits and insurance provider systems.