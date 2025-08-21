Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC): Investor Outlook Reveals 9.60% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYC) stands as a formidable player in the technology sector, specifically within the software application industry, offering a comprehensive cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution. As individual investors seek opportunities in the evolving tech landscape, Paycom’s strong fundamentals and growth prospects make it a noteworthy consideration.

With a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, Paycom delivers its HCM solutions to small and mid-sized enterprises across the United States. The company’s offerings span from talent acquisition to payroll applications, and its robust suite of services is designed to streamline the employment lifecycle from recruitment through retirement. This holistic approach has helped Paycom maintain a solid revenue growth rate of 10.50%.

At a current price of $226.95, Paycom’s stock has seen a range between $154.91 and $265.71 over the past 52 weeks. Despite a recent price change of -0.98, indicating a flat performance, the stock’s technical indicators suggest a potential upward trajectory. The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 63.08, signaling that the stock is approaching overbought territory, which could indicate continued upward momentum.

One of Paycom’s standout financial metrics is its return on equity (ROE) of 25.75%, reflecting efficient management and strong profitability relative to shareholder equity. Additionally, the company boasts a forward P/E ratio of 22.33, suggesting reasonable valuation levels for investors looking at future earnings potential.

The analyst community remains cautiously optimistic about Paycom’s prospects. With three buy ratings and a predominant 16 hold ratings, there is a clear indication of confidence tempered by market conditions. The average target price of $248.73 suggests a potential upside of 9.60%, positioning Paycom as an attractive opportunity for those seeking growth within the software sector.

Paycom’s free cash flow of $430.1 million further underscores its financial health and ability to reinvest in its growth initiatives. The company also offers a modest dividend yield of 0.66%, with a manageable payout ratio of 20.24%, providing some income stability for investors.

As Paycom continues to innovate and expand its HCM solutions, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for efficient HR management tools in a post-pandemic economy. For investors seeking a combination of growth and stability in the technology sector, Paycom Software, Inc. presents a compelling case worth considering.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple