Patria Private Equity Trust Plc declares first interim dividend

Patria Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:PPET) has announced the payment of the first interim dividend in respect of the year ended 30 September 2025 of 4.4 pence per ordinary share (2024: 4.2 pence per ordinary share).

The dividend will be paid on 25 April 2025 to all shareholders on the register on 21 March 2025. The ex- dividend date is 20 March 2025.

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, it is the Board’s intention that the second, third and fourth interim dividends will also be 4.4 pence per Ordinary Share, payable in July 2025, October 2025 and January 2026 respectively, which would result in a total dividend for the year ending 30 September 2025 of 17.6 pence per ordinary share.

Based on the share price at 7 March 2025, this would represent a 3.1% dividend yield and is an overall increase of 4.8% on the total dividend payment for the financial year ended 30 September 2024 of 16.8 pence per ordinary share.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Patria Private Equity Trust has in place a DRIP, provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited, which allows shareholders to use their dividends to purchase further ordinary shares in the Company. The last election date to participate in the DRIP is 4 April 2025.

Further information on the DRIP including the Terms and Conditions and the associated costs can be found via the following link:

https://www.shareview.co.uk/4/Info/Portfolio/default/en/home/shareholders/Pages/ReinvestDividends.aspx

Shareholders who have not previously applied to participate in the DRIP and who wish to do so in respect of the dividend payable on 25 April 2025, should ensure that a mandate form, or CREST instruction if appropriate, is submitted to the Company’s registrars, Equiniti Limited, prior to the dividend election date of 4 April 2025. Applications can be made on-line, and a mandate form can be downloaded from the above website.

Further information can also be obtained by calling the registrars’ shareholder helpline on 0371 384 2618 or by writing to Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spence Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA.