Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stock Analysis: Evaluating the 16% Upside Potential Amidst Challenging Metrics

Broker Ratings

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) finds itself at an intriguing juncture, presenting a complex mix of potential opportunity and caution for investors. As a key player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the medical distribution industry, the company has a storied history dating back to 1882. Based in Glen Allen, Virginia, Owens & Minor operates through two primary segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. This dual approach allows it to cater to a wide array of healthcare needs, including surgical supplies, home medical equipment, and patient care products.

Currently trading at $5.40, Owens & Minor’s stock price is on the lower end of its 52-week range of $4.63 to $16.37. The recent price change of just $0.07 indicates a period of relative stability after a turbulent year. Investors looking at the stock will be aware of its modest market capitalization of $417.12 million, which places it in the small-cap category of stocks, often characterized by higher volatility but also significant growth opportunities.

A standout feature in the current analysis is the forward P/E ratio of 4.75, suggesting that the company might be undervalued relative to its earnings potential. However, other valuation metrics such as the PEG ratio, price/book ratio, and price/sales ratio are unavailable, which can make a comprehensive valuation analysis challenging. This lack of data, combined with a negative EPS of -5.61 and a return on equity of -148.42%, might raise red flags for more conservative investors.

Despite these challenges, Owens & Minor’s free cash flow of over $250 million is a positive sign, indicating the company’s ability to generate cash and potentially invest in growth opportunities or reduce debt. However, the absence of a dividend yield and a payout ratio of 0.00% may deter income-focused investors.

Analyst ratings provide a mixed picture, with three buy ratings, one hold, and two sell ratings. The average target price of $6.28 implies a potential upside of 16.36%, which could be appealing for those willing to take on some risk. This potential gain is tempered by the technical indicators, where the stock’s 50-day moving average of $7.62 and 200-day moving average of $9.67 suggest that the stock is currently trading below key resistance levels. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.39 and a MACD of -0.67 indicate a bearish trend, signaling that the stock may continue to face downward pressure.

Investors considering Owens & Minor need to weigh these factors carefully. The company’s robust presence in the healthcare sector and significant free cash flow offer promising opportunities, yet the financial metrics and current market sentiment reflect underlying challenges. As with any investment, thorough due diligence and an understanding of personal risk tolerance are crucial for those contemplating adding OMI to their portfolios.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple