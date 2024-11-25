Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$42.27’, now 5.3% Upside Potential

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. which can be found using ticker (OHI) have now 15 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $49.00 and $35.00 and has a mean share price target at $42.27. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $40.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to $35.22. The market capitalization for the company is 11.13B. The current share price for the company is: $40.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,715,378,059 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.49, revenue per share of $4.03 and a 3.9% return on assets.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs). The Company’s portfolio consists of its long-term leases and real estate loans with healthcare operating companies and affiliates. In addition, the Company makes loans to operators and/or their principals. Its portfolio of real estate investments includes over 926 healthcare facilities, located in 42 states and the United Kingdom that are operated by 67 third-party operators.